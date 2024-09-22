Israel is ‘well prepared’ for further actions against Hezbollah — General Staff

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. Israel is "well prepared" and thoroughly plans its further steps against the Shiite movement Hezbollah in the coming days, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"We are well prepared for the next stages and are planning them properly for the coming days," he said. "We will bring the residents [of Israeli northern settlement] back to their homes providing them with security, and if Hezbollah still hasn’t understood, it will receive blow after blow - until that organization understands."

According to Halevi, Israel has "many more capabilities that we are yet to deploy [against Hezbollah], we are in a very high state of readiness both in offense and in defense."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Following the launch of Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah began shelling attacks on Israel’s northern areas from Lebanon’s territory. Israel has been retaliating these attacks, saying that its targets are Hezbollah infrastructure. Some 80,000 residents of Israel’s settlements near the border with Lebanon have been evacuated.