Lebanese army urges citizens to inform military about suspicious pagers

CAIRO, September 19. /TASS/. The Lebanese Armed Forces urged citizens to inform the military about any suspicious communication devices, the Command posted the corresponding statement on its X social media page.

"We urge citizens to inform the military about any suspicious communication device or other object noticed and stay away from it by all means," the document reads. The military added that "specialized army units are detonating pagers and suspicious communication devices in various regions" of the country, and asked civilians to "stay away from the detonation scenes."

Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and 2,800 more were hospitalized. On the following day, a new wave of blasts swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie-talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded. At least 20 were killed and 460 were injured in the new attack.