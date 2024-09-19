Israel says Lebanon’s death toll from wave of attacks may be much higher — newspaper

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. Israel believes that the Hezbollah’s death toll from deadly pager, walkie-talkie and other radio device explosions in Lebanon could be much higher than the official numbers, prominent Israeli investigative reporter and analyst Ronen Bergman said without disclosing his sources.

"The estimation is that there are many dozens of dead, if not more," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

According to Bergman, the attacks also caused "significant harm" to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit which, the reporter, who writes for the New York Times and Yedioth Ahronoth, said, has lost most of its leaders.

Israel has not yet commented on its possible involvement in the explosions across Lebanon.

Multiple explosions of communications devices rocked Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers exploded simultaneously across the Middle Eastern country. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed in the attacks, and 2,800 others have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, walkie-talkies, smartphones and electronic devices working off solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded across Lebanon. At least 20 were killed and 460 injured in the latest attack.