Storm Boris sweeps through Central Europe, leave 11 dead

PARIS, September 16. /TASS/. Storm Boris has triggered massive floods in Central Europe leaving at least eleven people dead, with several more reported missing. Hundreds have been evacuated, businesses have suspended operation.

According to the AFP agency, six people reportedly died and one went missing in Romania, one person drowned in Poland, a rescuer died during a rescue operation in Austria. According to the Czech police, one person drowned near the city of Bruntal in the northeast of the country. Seven more people are reported missing. Some 10,500 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas. According to the Austrian police, two people, aged 70 and 80, were found dead in flooded houses in the country’s northeast part.

According to Reuters, the severe weather in Central Europe has affected the operation of industrial enterprises and private businesses. The BorsodChem chemical plant was temporarily shut in the Czech city of Ostrava, Europe’s biggest foundry coke manufacturer OKK Koksovny also suspended operation. Poland’s Zabka retailer closed around 80 outlets, mainly in the southwest of the country.

Austria’s ORF portal reported earlier that the water level of the Wien River in the western part of Vienna rose dramatically causing the need for the evacuation of people from its vicinity. The storm caused power outages in the city’s three district.

Torrential rains from Storm Boris have swelled rivers and in Central Europe, triggering catastrophic floods.