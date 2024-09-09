Harris team brings in Trump's stand-in to prepare for debate — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. The team of US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has invited a stand-in for Donald Trump to prepare for the debate, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Harris’ aides "created a mock set-up to mimic the layout of the debate studio, cast a veteran Donald Trump stand-in to unleash harsh attacks and offensive comments, and put the vice president through hours of rehearsed questions."

The two presidential candidates will debate on September 10 on ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with final rules approved on September 5. Among other things, Trump and Harris will be required to wait for their opponents to finish their speeches when their microphones are disconnected, and they will be limited to two minutes to respond. Only the moderators of the event will be allowed to ask questions. The use of prepared notes is prohibited.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump is the Republican Party's nominee.