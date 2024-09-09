Iranian strike at Syria possibly targeted Iranian missile production base — report

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. The alleged Israeli missile strike at Syrian territory could have targeted Iranian facilities in this country, including a missile production base, The Times of Israel reported.

"It is believed that the Masyaf area, located west of Hama, is being used as a base for Iranian forces and pro-Iranian militias. In the recent years, it has repeatedly been subjected to attacks that were widely attributed to Israel," the newspaper says.

"The Center for scientific research and development, known as CERS or SSRC, is located there; Israel claims that the Iranian forces use it to produce precision air-to-surface missiles," the newspaper says.

The IDF has not yet commented on the missile strike at Syrian territory.

Previously, the SANA news agency reported that at least 5 civilians were killed and 19 were injured by the Israeli strikes at Syria.

A source in the Syrian Defense Ministry told SANA that Syria air defenses repelled an "aggressive attack of the Israeli adversary," downing some missiles approaching their targets.