BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Results of Sunday’s elections to state legislatures in Saxony and Thuringia in East Germany demonstrate that people want changes in the political course, that they want peace rather than arms supplies to Ukraine, a German lawmaker told TASS.

"The elections in Thuringia and Saxony show that people in Germany want changes. They voted against the catastrophic policy of the traffic light coalition (Ampelkoalition in German that is made up of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and Alliance 90/The Greens - TASS) at least in these states. They want domestic security, the closure of border to stop migration. The want peace, not weapons supplies. They want low energy prices," said Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag members with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party.

"Despite all the calumny, the AfD, which addresses these issues, has grown stronger and is the leading political forces in Thuringia," he stressed.

"The failure of the traffic light coalition parties, 13% and 10%, has demonstrated that things cannot go on like this," he said, adding that this coalition parties are likely to continue their policy during their last year in the government. "They are unable to learn because they are politically blind. As we have seen on the example of their response to Ukraine’s potential involvement in the act of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, supplies of weapons to Ukraine will continues even after these elections," he noted.

Landslide victory at the September 1 state elections in Saxony and Thuringia was won by parties that are skeptical about further support for Ukraine - the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice" (BSW).

The AfD came second with 30.6% of the vote after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which scored 31,9% at Sunday’ elections in Saxony. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice" (BSW) was third with 11.8% of the vote. German Chancellor OLaf Scholz’s Social-Democratic Party won only 7.3% of the vote, the Greens won 5.1%, and The Left - 4.5%.

In Thuringia, Sunday’s elections were won by the AfD, which secured 32.8% of the vote to win a state election for the first time in its history. The CDU came second with 23.6%, and the BSW was third with 15.8%. The SPD managed to win only 6.1% of the vote but still will be represented in the regional legislature. The Greens and the FDP have failed to win seats in local legislature with 3.2% and 1.1%, respectively.