EU to discuss increasing target for training of Ukrainian soldiers — Borrell

BRUSSELS, August 30. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the European Union will discuss increasing the target of 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained as he arrived at a meeting of EU defense ministers.

"We will discuss how to increase our training mission. The target is about 60,000 soldiers trained, we will increase this target - we’ll tell you for how many at the end of the day - but this is the most successful training mission ever done by the European Union," he said.

Earlier, the EU diplomacy chief emphasized that training Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian territory was not on the bloc’s agenda.