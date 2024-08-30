Israeli Army eliminates dozens of radicals in southern, central Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 30. /TASS/. The Israeli military wiped out dozens of armed radicals during fighting in the southern and central Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Near Rafah in the southern Palestinian enclave, IDF troops "eliminated dozens of terrorists who posed a threat to the troops" as they also "identified a terrorist cell in the area," using a drone, after which the Israeli Air Force (IAF) "swiftly eliminated the terrorists."

In all, Israel struck over 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, launchers, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure sites, over the past 24 hours, the IDF added.