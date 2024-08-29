Kiev says range of its new ballistic missile is 600-700 kilometers

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The range of Ukraine’s new ballistic missile can reach 600-700 kilometers, Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on the TV channel Novosti. Live.

On August 27, President Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine had allegedly carried out a successful test of its own ballistic missile. He did not elaborate.

"Some 600-700 kilometers," Podolyak replied, when asked if the missile's range exceeded 500 kilometers.

Lieutenant-General Vasily Lata, retired, currently the chief research fellow at the Military Academy of the Strategic Missile Forces, has told TASS he doubts Ukraine’s ability to develop a ground-based medium-or shorter-range ballistic missile. In his opinion, such potential has been lost in Ukraine, including its Yuzhmash plant, which a number of mass media outlets have mentioned as a likely missile production site.