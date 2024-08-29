Israel’s raid in West Bank claims 11 lives — TV

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. Eleven Palestinians were killed in Israel’s raids in the West Bank, the Al Jazeera television channel reports, citing Palestine’s health ministry.

According to the ministry, Israel’s largest operation in the West Bank in the past 11 months has claimed 11 lives and left more than 20 Palestinians wounded. Two people were killed and at least ten wounded in the al-Fara cam in the city of Tubas. Nine died in Jenin near Palestine’s northern border.

According to the television channel, the situation in the area is very difficult amid combat operation that have been conducted non-stop for the second day in a row. Al Jazeera says that the Israeli military is conducting operations in Jenin, which is giving shelter to more than 23,500 refugees, and in the al-Fara and Nur-Shams, Tulkarm, camps, which a home to around 11,000 and 13,500 refugees, respectively.

Israeli forces are also conducting operation in the city of al-Khader near Bethlehem, and in refugee camps Arrub north of Hebron and Balata in Nablus.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a counter-terrorist operation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank in the night on August 28. According to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, the operation’s goal is to exterminate "the terrorist infrastructure established by Iran in these areas.".