IDF delivers strikes on central, south Gaza, eliminating 10 militants — news portal

TEL AVIV, August 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered air strikes on the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip, eliminating over 10 Hamas militants, Israel’s Walla news portal reported.

"Over recent hours, the IDF attacked from the air a number of targets in the buildings Hamas turned into command centers in the Gaza Strip’s center and south," the portal said, adding that more than 10 militants were killed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.