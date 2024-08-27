KURCHATOV /Kursk Region/, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in the town of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is located, a TASS correspondent reported.

Grossi earlier called the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces very serious. He said he planned to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether it had been attacked. The IAEA has said that military activity near the plant poses a serious risk to its nuclear and physical safety. A visit to the Kursk NPP would provide timely access for an independent assessment of the situation.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that on the night of August 22, the Kiev regime attempted a kamikaze drone attack on the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. The drone was shot down and found near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the nuclear power plant an act of nuclear terrorism that required an immediate response from the IAEA.

The Kursk NPP is one of Russia's four largest nuclear power plants of the same capacity. Located near the city of Kurchatov, it is the main node of the country's unified energy system.