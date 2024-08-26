Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region indicative of NATO involvement preparations — expert

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. The nature of actions by the Ukrainian military during the attack in Kursk Region indicates NATO's involvement in preparations for it, Colonel Richard Black, retired, a former member of the Senate of the legislative assembly of the US state of Virginia, has told TASS.

"The Biden administration claimed no foreknowledge of the attack, yet it had all the hallmarks of Western strategy. For many years, the US has employed a highly effective mobile, combined arms strategy modeled after the German blitzkriegs of World War II. The Kursk attack employed that strategy, and I suspect that NATO assisted in its planning," the expert noted.

According to him, "there is little doubt that NATO was involved" in the preparations for the attack on the Kursk region. At the same time Black admitted that "the exact date of the attack was probably kept secret both for operational security and to give NATO countries plausible deniability in case the risky gambit turned into a disaster."

The expert emphasized that last week the administration has remained focused on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

"However, the offensive has served to replace unpleasant news about Russia's steady advance in the Donbass with headlines about Ukraine surging across the border toward Kursk. No doubt this shifting narrative has pleased the Biden administration . . . at least for now," the expert is certain.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal scale state of emergency is in effect in this territory. Missile alerts have been repeatedly declared. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Emergencies Ministry, there are 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 regions. More than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children, are staying there.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 5,800 troops and 72 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is in progress.