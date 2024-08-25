Some 100 Israeli jets destroy thousands of Hezbollah rockets in Lebanon — army spokesman

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force sent some 100 fighter jets to carry out strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"About 100 fighter jets attacked and destroyed thousands of containers with Hezbollah rockets, most of which had been aimed at the country’s north and some at the central part [of Israel]," he pointed out.

The IDF alsi said that the airstrikes had foiled a Hezbollah attack on central Israel.

The Israeli army said earlier that aircraft had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon due to preparations for an attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency in the country. Later, over 320 rockets were fired towards Israel from Lebanon. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that launches had been recorded between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. (2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. GMT), with several projectiles reaching Israeli territory.