Israel denied access to Gaza for 125 humanitarian missions in August

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. Israeli authorities denied access to the Gaza Strip for 125 out of 425 humanitarian missions, the representative office of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in occupied Palestinian territories said.

According to its data, 147 operations of this kind were planned in the northern part of the enclave but Israel rejected 46% of them (31%). 278 humanitarian missions were to arrive in south Gaza but Israeli authorities denied 79 of them (28%).

Shortage of food, medicines and water treatment aids is observed in the Gaza Strip, the report indicates.