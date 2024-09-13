Serbia plans to increase gas purchases from Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Belgrade has proposed that Moscow increase Russian gas supplies to Serbia before the contract expires in March 2025, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Izvestia.

"I hope we will be able to agree on it this year. It would be great to buy more gas from Russia," he said when asked if there were plans to increase the volume of Russian gas purchases.

Vulin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, and Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov supported the idea of starting work on a proposal for gas supplies from Russia to Serbia before the current contracts expire.

"I am very grateful, first, to President Putin, as well as to the energy and economy ministers, who immediately told us: 'Let’s start working. Don’t wait until our agreement is extended in March. Let’s do it in September, in October.' It’s nice to know that we have friends like that. We can say that the negotiations have already begun," he said.