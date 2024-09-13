War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny discharged from hospital

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, who works for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), has been discharged from Moscow's Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine after being treated for injuries he received in early August in the Kursk Region, media reported.

"Yevgeny Poddubny has been discharged," RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan confirmed on her Telegram channel.

On August 7, Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border, where fighting with Ukrainian groups is taking place. Doctors assessed his condition as serious but stable. On August 8, the journalist was taken to Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine for treatment. On August 11, he reported that, in addition to burns, he had suffered a concussion.