US decision to strike deep into Russia won’t solve Ukrainian problems — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The decision to use US weapons for attacks deep into Russian territory will not solve serious problems of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The sources express concern that easing restrictions will prove to be a "short-term palliative" for the more serious problems Ukraine is facing during Russia’s special military operation. The newspaper also called the current conflict "an expensive war of attrition."

According to The Wall Street Journal, at the moment the conflict seems endless and risks escalating, which is dangerous given the presence of nuclear weapons. Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, emphasized that the strategy of US President Joe Biden's administration "sounds an awful lot like a recipe for another endless war."

The newspaper pointed out that Washington has tempered its expectations of what Kiev can achieve in the near future. At the same time, the US "is not pushing Ukraine to conduct peace talks," the newspaper said, citing officials.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington's intention to allow the use of long-range missiles to attack deep into Russian territory was a new step in the escalation of the conflict.