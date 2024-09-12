IMF resumes article 4 consultations with Russia as economy stabilizing — fund official

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The IMF is resuming consultations with Russia under article 4 of the Charter that were suspended due to the special military operation as the economic situation in the country is stabilizing, the fund's official representative Julie Kozak said at a regular briefing.

"The IMF and all of our member countries have a mutual obligation to conduct article four consultations," she said. Kozak added that this is stipulated by the articles of the agreement, but in case with Russia after the start of the special military operation in 2022, "the economic situation [in Russia] has been exceptionally unsettled, which has made it difficult to anchor article four consultations, especially thinking about the outlook and policy frameworks for both the near and the medium term."

"Now that the economic situation is more settled, article four, consultations with Russia are resuming," she said.

According to her, "as part of the upcoming article four consultation, the team will hold bilateral discussions with the Russian authorities."

"It will hold both virtual discussions from September 16, and then the team will travel to the country for in person meetings," she added.

According to Kozak, the representatives of IMF will discuss with the Russian authorities "the country's economic developments, prospects and policies."

The IMF representative declined to answer a question about whether IMF staff would meet with former First Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudayeva, who will take up her duties as the IMF's Executive Director for the Russian Federation on November 1.