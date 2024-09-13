US imposes Ukrainian military experience on Asia-Pacific

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. The United States is engaging its Ukrainian military experience with slight changes in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"The situation in Ukraine has specific significance for the Russian Federation. Russian representatives inform in detail the reasons of the conflict at various fora in the Asia-Pacific region. We believe the information is of principle importance for the region where the United States works to provoke similar military crises. Its experience tested in Ukraine is moved to the Asia-Pacific region with minor changes," he told the Xiangshan Forum.

Under the pretext of creating a free and open Indo-Pacific region, western countries are creating military alliances similar to NATO in the region. "It is mostly AUKUS. The aim is to provoke an arms race, divide the countries of the region in blocs, prepare a large-scale war by the Ukrainian mold. NATO countries are increasing military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, expanding the strike potential of their forces, and intensifying military exercises that train confrontational scenarios," he said.

Washington and its satellites announced plans to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles on mobile ground Dark Typhoon complexes in the region. "The systems were engaged at drills both in Europe and Asia-Pacific region in order to prepare the implementation of the so-called double deterrence of Russia and China," Fomin said.

The United States is obsessed with preserving the global dominance and provokes tensions around Taiwan and militarizes its main regional ally Japan.

"It is to be recalled that similar destructive activity of Washington in Eastern Europe resulted in an armed conflict in Ukraine. Major information campaigns are held on the background regarding Asia-Pacific countries. Western countries used to stage similar actions against Russia. Thus, we see a dangerous trend - the movement of military activity and confrontation to the Asian region," Fomin said.