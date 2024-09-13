Strategic partnership between Russia, China guarantees peace, stability — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is a guarantor of peace and stability, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

"China is one of Russia's key partners in the world arena. Relations between Moscow and Beijing are a model of interstate cooperation. The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is a guarantor of peace and stability," he said at the forum plenary session.

He also noted that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, testifying to the strength of their alliance.