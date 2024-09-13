Russian deputy defense minister presents Russia’s approaches to security issues in Beijing

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin participated in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum and held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In his speech at the first plenary session, <…> Fomin unveiled Russia’s approaches to key security issues worldwide and in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said.

Fomin met with heads of delegations from China, Brunei, Laos, Mongolia and Iran for "a detailed discussion on aspects of bilateral military cooperation.".