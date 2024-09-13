Investigators record cases of Ukrainian troops’ terrorism in Russia’s Kursk Region

KURSK, September 13. /TASS/. Military investigators have recorded murders, cases of terrorism, and destruction of civilian property in the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army, a representative of military investigative bodies told TASS.

"Military investigators have recorded crimes of Ukrainian military units against the civilians of the Kursk Region - these are murders, attempted murders, terrorism, deliberate destruction of other people's property, as well as illegal crossing of the Russian border and so on," he said.

Investigative bodies are dealing with the cases of residents of Sudzhansky, Glushkovsky, Korenevsky, and other border districts of Kursk Region.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on August 7 that a criminal investigation was launched into several cases, including a terrorist attack on the Kursk Region. On September 9, the Investigative Committee reported launching separate criminal cases against Ukrainian servicemen, suspected of various crimes committed on the territory of the Kursk Region.