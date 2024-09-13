Double standards unacceptable while resolving Ukraine, Mideast conflicts — minister

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. Double standards should be excluded from the process of resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said opening the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

"Promoting peace negotiations and political settlement remains the only basic solution for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other pressing issues," Dong Jun said.

"What matters is to be fair, to refrain from pursuing own geopolitical interests and to avoid double standards," he added.

In his opinion, root causes of these conflicts need to be studied in order to resolve them.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is held in the Chinese capital on September 12-14, under the slogan ‘Promoting Peace for a Shared Future.’ Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin heads the Russian delegation.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been held annually since 2006. It is organized by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies (CIISS). Its main principles are equality, openness, tolerance and sharing of experience.