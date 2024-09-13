Ukrainian troops use drones with thermite in special operation zone

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone have begun to use unmanned aerial vehicles with munitions filled with flammable substances such as thermite.

A source in security structures told TASS that the Russian military had learned to counteract such attacks.

"The drones are basically the same but now they are dropping incendiaries that are much more potent than the previous ones, they <...> even burn through concrete. So we are already considering fire extinguishers. But seriously, they are a serious threat, given that the grass is very dry now, it doesn’t rain much here and the fire spreads to positions in all directions. However, their effectiveness is also relative because even with such attacks we manage to quickly put out such a blaze," the source said.