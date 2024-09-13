Russian air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian drones above 6 regions overnight

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses took down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over six Russian regions in the early hours of Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 20 Ukrainian UAVs: eight over the Bryansk region, four - over the Belgorod region, three - over the Kursk region, two over the Smolensk region, two over the Oryol region and one over the Kaluga region," the ministry said.

Later, Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov reported that one Ukrainian drone was jammed by electronic warfare systems and the other - by aviation equipment.

"No damage or casualties were reported. First responders have been dispatched to the crash sites," he wrote on Telegram.