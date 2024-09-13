UK diplomats working in Russia engaged in harming Russian people — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Diplomats of the UK embassy in Moscow were involved in actions aimed at harming the Russian people, their activities contradict the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK embassy in Moscow, whose actions showed signs of intelligence and subversive activities.

"We fully share the Russian Federal Security Service's assessment of the activities of the so-called British diplomats," Zakharova emphasized. "The UK embassy went far beyond the limits set by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. But the most important thing is that we are talking not only about the formal side of the issue and the non-compliance with the declared activities, but about such actions aimed at harming our people," she pointed out.

In the statement distributed by the FSB press office, the agency said that it had received documentary materials confirming London's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation. According to the FSB, the Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia under the UK Foreign Office has been transformed into a special service for the strategic defeat of Russia.