Russian-Chinese 2024 military cooperation plan lists over 100 events

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. The plan of Russian-Chinese military cooperation in 2024 lists more than 100 events, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said.

"Defense agencies of our countries constantly expand areas of cooperation," he said. "The plan of Russian-Chinese military cooperation includes more than 100 events this year. We presume that this is not the limit, and the number will grow."

Such events include "strategic exercises, drills for various services and braches of the armed forces, training of military specialists, sharing experience regarding the use of modern types of weapons and military equipment," Fomin added.