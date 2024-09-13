BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s August invasion of the Kursk Region was carried out with the full backing of Western countries, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin stated.

"After the invasion of the Ukrainian army into the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region in early August, carried out with the comprehensive support of Western countries, the special military operation has taken on a new dimension. Before, Kiev actively portrayed itself as a victim to the international community and presented its own hostilities only as a seemingly just struggle for independence, but now this aggression by the Ukrainian troops against the Russian population has debunked this lie once and for all," he said at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

As Fomin noted, it was proved "that the 'Ukraine project,' at least since the Maidan coup, has been and still remains an instrument of the collective West, the ultimate goal of which is to inflict maximum damage on Russia."