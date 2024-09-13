Kim Jong Un oversees tests of new 600mm multiple rocket launcher

TOKYO, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a new-type 600mm multiple rocket launcher, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, the launcher has been designed with improved performance "as required by the army's application of operation." In particular, it features an improved chassis and its "whole process of firepower is fully automated."

The trials included "the driving test and volley test."

The Japanese Defense Ministry reported that several projectiles, presumed to be ballistic missiles, were launched from North Korea in the early hours of September 12. At least two of these projectiles covered the distance of 350 km, reaching the maximum altitude of 100 km.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has lately been developing new weapons, including MLRS. Last year, the country’s army received 600mm multiple rocket launchers which, Pyongyang claims, can be used to launch tactical nuclear weapons.