NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces rarely use Western tanks due to the high risk of their detection and destruction, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian military uses dozens of modern Western tanks in combat "sparingly." The Wall Street Journal said that some tanks have been "damaged, destroyed or captured" as they can be detected and attacked within minutes due to their high noise levels.

The newspaper also pointed out that the US-made Abrams tanks "sit idle" "in a field miles from the front line."

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the current Kiev authorities should not rely on any Western-supplied weapons to play a decisive role on the battlefield.