Trump leads Harris in latest survey of likely US voters

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. Former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 3 percentage points in the latest national survey by the Rasmussen Reports.

According to the US polling company, 49% of respondents would vote for Trump in the November election, while 46% would prefer Harris. Two percent of likely US voters said they would vote for someone else, and another 2% were undecided.

The telephone and online survey of around 1,900 likely voters was conducted on August 15 and 18-21, the pollster said. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in the debate with his predecessor Trump in June. On July 21, Biden announced a decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. The US vice president was nominated for president at the 2024 Democratic Party Convention that has just wrapped up in Chicago.