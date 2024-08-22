IAEA head Grossi says he plans to visit Kiev after examining Kursk NPP

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he will visit Kiev after his visit to the Kursk Region, which is expected to take place in the beginning of the next week, he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Grossi "plans to visit the plant in the next few days, then follow up with a trip to Kyiv, where he expects to speak to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky."

He added that, during the visit to the Kursk Region, he plans to examine the situation "on the ground," talk to experts and the military. He noted that the logistics and security of the trip are currently in the works.

Previously, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that there is a very serious risk of damage to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plan due to the actions of the Ukrainian troops. He also stated his plans to visit to power plant next week, in order to talk to its management and to determine if any attacks took place. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the details of Grossi’s visit are currently in the works.