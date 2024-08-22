China ready to boost cooperation with Belarus, PM says

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to develop cooperation with Belarus in various areas, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said.

"This time during my visit, I am ready to fully implement the high-level agreements between the two countries together with my Belarusian colleagues, as well as to further boost mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our countries and people," Li stated at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to the BelTA news agency.

The Chinese premier is confident that Beijing and Minsk "should maintain political ties at a high level." "In the 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between China and Belarus has been demonstrating vitality and energy regardless of the external situation. The high level of mutual trust is the main reason for that," Li emphasized.

"We are pleased to note that we continue to compare our positions at all levels and in all areas, exchanging views on issues related to the core interests of the two countries and major concerns," he pointed out.