Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas command headquarters in Gaza school compound — army

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked the command headquarters of the radical Hamas movement, which was located inside a school complex in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces press service said.

The strike was carried out with precision munitions against terrorists who "used the command and control center to plan and execute attacks," the press office said. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law" and operates by using civilian infrastructure and the Gaza Strip residents "for its terrorist activities," the Israeli military added.

Before the strike, "numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence."