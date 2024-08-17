Hezbollah and Iran lower level of alertness in their rocket and missile units — NYT

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. Iran and the Shiite movement Hezbollah have lowered the combat readiness of their missile units amid talks in Doha on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The New York Times wrote on Friday.

"By Friday, Israeli intelligence had assessed that Hezbollah and Iran had lowered the level of alertness in their rocket and missile units, according to five Israeli officials," the newspaper says.

According to the publication, Israel currently believes that a possible Iranian strike could be carried out later. At the same time, representatives of the Israeli authorities indicate that intelligence data is constantly changing, the newspaper adds.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. The Jewish state never commented on Haniyeh’s killing, while it claimed that the attack on Shukr was in response to the strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights which killed 12 people. However, Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack.

Another round Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultation began in Doha on August 15. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The United States was represented by CIA Director Willian Burns, and the Egyptian delegation was led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The mediators said in their joint statement that the talks were held a in positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo next week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as we all the humanitarian situation in the enclave.