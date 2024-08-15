US may allocate additional security package to Ukraine in coming weeks — White House

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. The United States plans to provide an additional military aid package to Ukraine in the coming weeks, said John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House.

"I don’t have any announcements on capabilities to make today, but you will see us continue to roll out packages of security assistance to Ukraine in coming weeks," he told MSNBC in an interview.

Politico reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US is open to providing Ukraine with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), although no final decision has yet been made.