US still tries to learn more about goals of Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense is still trying to obtain more information about the purpose of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the department’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, told reporters on Thursday.

"Well, what I can tell you is that we're still trying to learn more about it. We're still trying to learn more about what their objectives are," she said.

In her opinion, it is up to Ukraine to comment on its military operations.

"So I would let them really speak to their objectives and what they're looking to accomplish in Kursk, we too are are trying to learn more about their objectives and goals," the deputy spokesperson added.

Pentagon remains in touch with its Ukrainian colleagues trying to get information about the goals of Kiev’s incursion into the Russian territory, and will keep working on that, she continued.

At the same time, the United States will continue its support to Ukraine.

"That's why you've seen us provide packages at the rate that we do and at the consistency that we do, and that commitment hasn't changed," Singh said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. Most residents were temporarily resettled from the border areas and are now out of harm’s way, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said. More than 720 people have been evacuated over the past day alone, according to the ministry.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has already lost up to 2,640 troops, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of the hostilities on the Kursk direction. The operation on elimination of Ukrainian troops continues.