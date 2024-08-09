Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The European Union should refrain from considering the possibility of suspending Hungary from the Schengen Area in response to Budapest’s easing of visa rules for Russians and Belarusians, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"As you know, a country’s suspension from the Schengen Area is the first step to its suspension from the EU," he told reporters at a press conference broadcast on TVP Info. "I would be careful about statements on suspending countries from the EU," Tusk said, adding that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself."

Several European media outlets, including the Financial Times, reported earlier that Hungary had decided to ease visa requirements for the citizens of eight counties, including Russia and Belarus. Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party, claimed that Hungary’s move would make it easier for "Russian saboteurs" to enter the European Union.

Under the European Union’s rules, every member state has the right to determine its immigration policy. As a rule, the citizens of non-EU countries have the opportunity to travel freely within the Schengen Area, which consists of 27 EU nations, Norway and Switzerland.