Top diplomats of Islamic nations blame Hamas chief’s killing on Israel

DUBAI, August 8. /TASS/. The top diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states have blamed the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on Israel, according to the final communique of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The ministers "strongly condemned" Haniyeh’s killing during his stay in the Iranian capital of Tehran, saying that Israel was "fully responsible for this heinous attack." The top diplomats pointed out that Israel’s crimes undermined security and stability in the region. They requested "immediate and effective intervention by the UN Security Council."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge. On August 1, Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani suggested convening an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to condemn the attack on Tehran.