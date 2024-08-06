Kamala Harris secures presidential nomination with 99% of Democrat delegates backing her

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Current Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for president after receiving support from 99% of delegates inside her party in an online vote, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said.

According to his statement, quoted by US media, a total of 4,567 party delegates supported Harris.

CBS television pointed out that on Monday evening, Harris said that she would accept the offer to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in the upcoming election. ABC, in turn, emphasized that the results of the voting must be officially confirmed by the secretary of the party’s national convention in Chicago on August 19-22. However, in fact, after this vote, Harris sealed the Democratic nomination.

Last Friday, Harris won the 1,976 votes she needed from Democratic delegates to become the nominee for president. Online voting to nominate Harris for the election began last Thursday.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.