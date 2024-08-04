Most of some 30 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by air defenses — Israeli army

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Most of about 30 rockets launched from the territory of Lebanon have been intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces' air defenses, the army press service said.

"Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel overnight, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the statement said.

"One projectile was identified falling in the area of Beit Hillel, and several fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area of Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon. In addition, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the area of Odaisseh," the press service pointed out.