Israel says 30 Palestinian radicals killed in Rafah area

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. Israeli troops continue fighting in the area of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, killing nearly 30 Palestinian radicals over the past 24 hours, the army's press service reported.

The radicals were killed both in close combat and as a result of airstrikes.

In addition, the Israeli army conducted operational activities in the central part of the enclave. There, ground units detected the activity of a detachment of armed radicals emerging from an underground tunnel. Their coordinates were transmitted to the Israeli Air Force, which struck the squad and destroyed it, the press service said.

In addition, an airstrike was carried out on a military facility where many explosive devices and weapons were stored, the army said.