Preliminary investigation points to Israel’s responsibility for Haniyeh’s death — Fars

DUBAI, August 2. /TASS/. The results of a preliminary investigation point to Israel’s responsibility for the assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, killed by a missile strike in Tehran, Iran’s Fars news agency said.

According to the report, Haniyeh was on the fourth floor of his residence, located in the Iranian capital’s Zafaraniyeh neighborhood, when the building was hit by a missile that caused the roof to partially collapse.

"This military action was carried out by the Israeli regime," Fars reported.

On July 31, Hamas reported the death of its political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he was taking part in the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh had lost his life to a direct missile strike. Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, vowed that this assassination would not go unpunished.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that Haniyeh could have been killed by an explosive device, planted in his residence around two months ago. According to the newspaper’s sources, the bomb was triggered remotely.