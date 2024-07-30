Iran condemns Israeli attack on Beirut

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemned the Israeli strike on southern Beirut.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli aggression targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in injuries and deaths," the embassy said in a statement on X.

The Iranian foreign ministry has also condemned Israel’s strike.

The Israeli attack is “a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, international laws, and the UN Charter,” the ministry quoted its Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on its Telegram channel. He accused “Israel and the US government of escalating the conflict and fueling the crisis in the region.”

The Iranian foreign ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take measures against Israel and its threats to “Lebanon’s security, regional and international stability.”

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 68 people were taken to hospitals following the strike.

On July 30, Israeli Air Force jets fired four missiles at southern Beirut, which hosts Hezbollah offices. A source told TASS that a four-story building was severely damaged in the neighborhood where the missiles landed. Damage was also done to neighboring buildings and cars parked nearby.