Russia - Iran strategic partnership will create advantages for both countries — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The agreement on strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will bring significant benefits to both countries, so Moscow and Tehran should resist attempts of Western propaganda to drive a wedge into these relations, Iranian political scientist and Iranian-Russian relations affairs expert Professor Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"The West will try to sow discord in our relations in every way, knowing what huge advantages the agreement on strategic cooperation between the two countries will bring," the expert said.

On July 23, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS that Russia and Iran had completed preparations for a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and that the historic signing would take place soon.

Ruhollah Modabber also added that the recent conclusion of a memorandum on the supply of Russian gas to Iran between the two countries’ largest gas companies is very important for Moscow-Tehran relations. "The memorandum on the creation of a gas hub in Iran and the exchange of energy resources is the most important agreement between the two countries, which Iran would never have concluded with the West or Europe. The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran," the expert said.

On June 26, Russia’s Gazprom and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum on consideration of organization of Russian gas supplies to Iran. It was noted by participants of the talks that the beginning of the way of gas cooperation between the two countries would lead to larger agreements and contracts signed in the future.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Moscow and Tehran were discussing with the participation of Qatar and Turkmenistan the creation of an energy hub, as well as swap supplies to Iran’s north and the possibility of creating an online platform for gas trade in the south of the Islamic republic.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji announced in the fall of 2023 that Tehran had identified $40 bln worth of joint projects with Gazprom.

On July 30, the swearing-in ceremony of the new president took place in Tehran. The Russian delegation was headed by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.