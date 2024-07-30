Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The conclusion of a memorandum on the supply of Russian gas to Iran between the two countries’ largest gas companies is very important for Moscow-Tehran relations, Iranian political scientist and Iranian-Russian relations affairs expert Professor Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"The memorandum on the creation of a gas hub in Iran and the exchange of energy resources is the most important agreement between the two countries, which Iran would never have concluded with the West or Europe. The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran," the expert said.

On June 26, Russia’s Gazprom and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum on consideration of organization of Russian gas supplies to Iran. It was noted by participants of the talks that the beginning of the way of gas cooperation between the two countries would lead to larger agreements and contracts signed in the future.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Moscow and Tehran were discussing with the participation of Qatar and Turkmenistan the creation of an energy hub, as well as swap supplies to Iran’s north and the possibility of creating an online platform for gas trade in the south of the Islamic republic.

On May 17, 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to jointly build the Rasht - Astara railroad segment, which will make it possible to connect overland sections of the North - South international transport corridor and boost the economic efficiency of the Trans-Caspian route. Russia will extend a 1.3 bln euro sovereign loan to implement the project, with its total cost estimated at 1.6 bln euro.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji announced in the fall of 2023 that Tehran had identified $40 bln worth of joint projects with Gazprom.

On July 30, the swearing-in ceremony of the new president took place in Tehran. The Russian delegation was headed by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.