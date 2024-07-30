Israeli army reports new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out several strikes on military facilities of the Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon, the army press service said.

According to the press service, the IAF struck a Hezbollah observation post near the settlement of Ayta ash Shab, as well as military infrastructure facilities in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Besides, Israeli artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon, from where, according to the Israeli army, projectiles were launched toward the Upper Galilee area in the north of Israel.