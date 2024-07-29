Germany, Denmark send 8 Leopard 1A5 tanks with spare parts to Ukraine — Cabinet

BERLIN, July 29. /TASS/. Berlin after three weeks has updated the list of arms transferred to Kiev, which includes, among other items, eight Leopard 1A5 tanks with spare parts, which were supplied to Ukraine within the framework of a joint project with Denmark, as follows from the list of military items supplied to the Ukrainian military published on the German government's website.

The new support package also includes 21,000 shells for Gepard self-propelled air defense systems and 10 surface drones.

Also, Berlin handed Kiev two Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and recovery vehicles with spare parts, 10 ground surveillance radars, 24,810 combat helmets and one field hospital.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States. In all, it has so far allocated funds for Kiev's military support and pledged to provide about 28 billion euros worth of aid in the future.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.